Overland Park City Council approves nuisance party regulations for short-term rentals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council voted unanimously Monday night to prohibit "nuisance parties" that feature lewd and illegal behavior.

The ordinance defines a "nuisance party" as a social gathering with five or more people on residential property that results in a myriad of activities occurring at the site of the gathering, on a neighboring property or an adjacent public street.

Among the behaviors cited in the ordinance are the unlawful sale, furnishing, possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages, property damage, littering, fighting, indecent exposure and a host of other anti-social behaviors.

The council directed City staff to draft a nuisance party ordinance that looked into the effects of short term rentals in Overland Park, a news release from the city stated.

Regulations are valuable tools to hold people responsible for the sometimes out of control behaviors at the parties.

If police tell the party goers it's time to go and return an hour or more after the order and find the party still rolling, that will be a separate violation of the ordinance.

The ordinance goes into effect Sept. 27.

The city's staff will continue to study the effect of short-term rentals and present another report to the council.

