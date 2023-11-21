Overland Park City Council approves ordinance for residents to raise chickens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council voted 7-3 at its Monday meeting to approve an ordinance to allow residents to have live chickens on their properties.

“If you’re somebody who wants to teach your children responsibility through it, or if you just want to cut down on your grocery bill a little bit, there’s the opportunity for it there. And what we really see is value in providing the way to do that in a safe and sanitary way," said Meg Ralph, Overland Park's communications and media relations manager, earlier this year to KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens.

There are rules that come with raising chickens in Overland Park.

Here are three of the main rules in Monday night's ordinance:



It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or otherwise maintain chickens upon any single or two-family residential property within the City, or upon any agricultural property of less than 3 acres being used for residential purposes, unless the chickens are kept inaccordance with the provision of this Chapter;



It shall further be unlawful for any owner, renter or leaseholder of any such property to allow chickens to be kept or maintained in or upon such property in violation of the provisions of this Chapter;



The keeping of chickens is for non-commercial purposes only. It shall be unlawful to engage in chicken breeding or fertilizer production for commercial purposes upon any single or two-family residential property within the City, or upon any agricultural property of less than 3 acres being used for residential purposes.

One family told KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens earlier this year raising chickens brings children closer to nature.

—