Overland Park City Council approves plan to build medical buildings near former Incred-A-Bowl site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council approved a plan Monday night to build medical buildings behind the former Incred-A-Bowl site near Antioch and 150th Street in Overland Park.

Council members voted 8-4 to approve the plan, after the Overland Park Planning Commission gave the green light on April 10.

In 1999, Overland Park approved the building of three medical buildings in the area, but the developer only built one of those buildings at the time. Now, the developer has approval to build the other two buildings.

The former bowling alley site has sat vacant since it was shut down in May 2015. It was created in 1997 by former Royals pitcher Danny Jackson and his wife, who sold the building months after it closed.

In 2020, Overland Park community members spoke with KSHB 41 News, saying the vacant building was "in a state of disrepair."

Last year, the Overland Park Planning Commission recommended approving the developer's plans to rezone the empty land behind the Incred-A-Bowl site to build town homes, but the city council voted down the plan, citing concerns that the owner had not proven to be a good landlord, gaining over 250 pages of code violations.