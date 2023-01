KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council approved a proposal Monday night to turn a former church building into a boutique hotel.

The hotel will be built at 8029 Overland Park Drive and is expected to have 30 rooms, according to a city document.

According to the document, the hotel will use self-check-in and have only a few employees at the site.

The developer will work with the city's staff to get building permits.

No word on when construction will begin.

—