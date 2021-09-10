Overland Park City Council committee OKs repeal of breed-specific dog ban

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dog lovers could soon be able to legally own a pit bull in Overland Park.

The City Council's Public Safety Committee unanimously approved an ordinance "removing breed specific language from Overland Park Municipal Codes relating to animals in the City of Overland Park, as well as strengthening the city's registration, tethering, permitting, sterilization and micro-chipping requirements."

The new ordinance, if approved by the full council, will include the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, the American Staffordshire Terrier and the American Pit Bull Terrier.

In addition, the ordinance makes it illegal to tether a dog outside before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

The tethered dog cannot be tethered without supervision for more than 30 minutes, according to the new ordinance.

The ordinance also adds several other protections for dogs when they are outside.

The full council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance later this month.