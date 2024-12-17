Overland Park comic book crew brings holiday cheer to patients at Children's Mercy Hospital

MISSION, Kan. — A group of comic book superheroes continued their 14-year holiday mission Monday night to bring Christmas joy to families whose children will spend Christmas in Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The Overland Park Elite Comics crew, led by William Binderup, raised over $32,000 to fill shopping carts with toys and gifts for the children.

Al Miller, KSHB 41 William Binderup, owner, Elite Comics

Binderup chose to raise $1,000 for each year his Elite Comics Store in Overland Park has been open.

The comic book enthusiasts gathered at the Target store in Mission to create a special toy list, ensuring that each child receives a gift tailored to their interests.

From Play-Doh tubs to Kansas City Chiefs gear and earbuds, the list was filled with items that will bring smiles to children’s faces.

Al Miller, KSHB 41 Comic book heroes shop for kids at Children's Mercy Hospital

As the crew shopped, a sense of camaraderie and purpose filled the air.

"There’s a lot of stuff I can’t do, but this we can do,” Binderup said. "We are here to take care of each other, that's it."

His group's mission is to make a difference in the lives of the children struggling with illnesses.

“It’s weird, I think my favorite part of it is that the gifts will actually come from their parents,” he said.

Al Miller, KSHB 41 Shopping for kids at Children's Mercy Hospital

Binderup delivers them to Children’s Mercy Hospital where parents will “shop” for them at no cost.

“It’s not a gift that they didn’t ask for from a stranger, it’s parents getting what their sick kids need, what their siblings need,” he said.

Binderup said the gift giving is a private moment, unseen and not on screens.

“Honest to God, I think the coolest part is, because it’s not, there’s no videos, there’s no camera in there,” he said. “That moment is between their kids and parents. "We are not there, no costume people are there, it’s like trying to make a thing and make it more normal. Christmas, you’re getting gifts, and everyone’s taken care of.”