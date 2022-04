KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Monday night's Overland Park city council meeting, Mayor Curt Skoog proclaimed Tuesday, April 19, "Christian Braun Day."

The KU basketball player attended high school at Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park and was part of KU's 2022 Championship basketball team.

You can read the city's official proclamation here: Christian Braun Day Proclamation .pdf (civicweb.net)

Braun was not in attendance for the official announcement.