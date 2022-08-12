Overland Park family escapes overnight fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department says careless discard of smoking materials may be to blame for an overnight fire.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., crews from Overland Park and Leawood Fire were called to a home in the 5300 block of West 158th Place.

The Overland Park Fire Department says first units on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from the backside of the two story home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in a little over an hour.

Everyone inside the home, including one dog and one cat, got out safely.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat related stress.

No other injuries were reported.

The Fire Department says the residents reported being awakened by sounding smoke alarms.

The home sustained significant fire damage to the first and second floors and the attic.

The Fire Department says the entire home suffered significant smoke damage.