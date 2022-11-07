Overland Park family writes children's graphic novel to change negative narratives around dyslexics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A mother in Overland Park is empowering others to be an advocate for their children.

Megan Nicolas wrote a graphic novel called 'Discovering My Dyslexia Superpowers,' aiming to change the negative narratives surrounding dyslexics.

“It’s been fun to share our story so we can encourage others,” Nicolas said. “I think we said if it helps one person, or if it brings a smile to a kiddo’s face, it's totally worth it for us.”

The book was inspired by her nine-year-old son, Luca, who was diagnosed with dyslexia at age six.

She knew something was different about him when it came time for Luca and his twin brother Xavier to read.

“When it was time to read, reading came easily to Xavier. He had really high marks academically — in traditional academics," Nicolas said. "And reading did not come easily for Luca. So I knew something was different."

Nicolas says she was disappointed at a local library when her and her twin boys could not find a children’s book written about dyslexia in a positive light.

Nicolas decided to write a children’s graphic novel portraying the gifts and “superpowers” of dyslexic children after being encouraged by her two boys.

“We wanted to write a book that would encourage others when they read it and help them feel positive about having dyslexia,” Nicolas said. “Kind of normalizes getting a dyslexia diagnosis and learning to read in a different way and also highlights all the cool things about dyslexics’ brains.”

Dyslexia is best described as a language-based learning disability.

According to the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity, if affects 20% of the overall population.

“I think with that high of percentage we can be doping better as a community,” Nicolas said. “Ultimate hope would be more awareness, and advocacy helps kind of get the right intervention, reading intervention, for all children.”

The book was published on the last day of October, which is also Dyslexia Awareness Month. It is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Nicolas’ website.

“I hope they see that dyslexia isn’t a bad thing,” Luca Nicolas said.

