KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department is battling a fire at an apartment building in the 9200 block of Newton.

Firefighters were called to the complex just after 1:00 a.m.

The Fire Department says one person is missing and they are searching the building to see if that person might still be inside.

One firefighter had minor injuries from fighting the fire.

