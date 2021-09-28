Overland Park fire crews contain fire at extended stay hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews in Overland Park contained a fire at an Extended Stay America hotel early Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., fire crews were called out to the hotel located at 6451 Frontage Road on a reported building fire.

An Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson tweeted that crews quickly worked to contain any fire to a stairwell and no living units were affected.

Extended Stay Am. fire is under control. Fire contained to stairwell area. No living units affected. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/zDFYHIYfBA — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) September 28, 2021

The spokesperson said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

