Overland Park fire crews contain fire at extended stay hotel

Posted at 2:28 PM, Sep 28, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews in Overland Park contained a fire at an Extended Stay America hotel early Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., fire crews were called out to the hotel located at 6451 Frontage Road on a reported building fire.

An Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson tweeted that crews quickly worked to contain any fire to a stairwell and no living units were affected.

The spokesperson said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

