Overland Park home destroyed in overnight fire

Fire departments from Overland Park, Olathe and Leawood battled a house fire at 141st and Nieman Sunday morning.
Firefighters say the first units on scene about 3:30 a.m. reported heavy fire shooting from the roof of the home.

Firefighters say a neighbor reported the residents were out of town.

It took firefighters about 2 hours to bring the fire under control.

The Overland Park Fire Department says the home is likely a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

