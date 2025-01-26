Overland Park home destroyed in overnight fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire departments from Overland Park, Olathe and Leawood battled a house fire at 141st and Nieman Sunday morning.
Firefighters say the first units on scene about 3:30 a.m. reported heavy fire shooting from the roof of the home.
Firefighters say a neighbor reported the residents were out of town.
It took firefighters about 2 hours to bring the fire under control.
The Overland Park Fire Department says the home is likely a total loss.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
It took almost 2 hours to bring an overnight house fire at 141st & Nieman under control. Residents were out of town. Fire called in by passerby. No injuries are reported. The cause is under investigation. Thanks @OlatheFire @LeawoodFire @JoCoMedAct @OverlandParkPD for assistance. pic.twitter.com/n6GGnBSghI— Overland Park Fire Department (@OverlandParkFD) January 26, 2025