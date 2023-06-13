Overland Park hosting final town hall on special election

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Voters in Overland Park, Kansas, have one more opportunity to hear from city leaders in a public forum ahead of the June 22 deadline to return mail ballots for a special election on a proposal to increase a sales tax to pay for street maintenance.

The city manager and staff members will host a town hall on the “OP Moves” initiative Tuesday night at 6:30 at the Matt Ross Community Center located at 8101 Marty St. All are welcome.

The city’s current 1/8 cent sales tax to fund street maintenance projects has been in place since 1998. It expires in March 2024. Based off feedback from a community advisory committee, the city recommends replacing the current tax with a 3/8 cent sales tax.

The community advisory committee suggested the city spend $28 million more annually on road repairs and related maintenance. If voters approve the ballot initiative, the city would collect about $16 million more per year.

“I voted for the tax increase,” said Dave Rogers, a longtime city resident.

He said he doesn’t agree with every aspect of the proposal, but felt like road maintenance was a necessary expenditure.

Melissa Hiatt felt differently, calling on the city to better balance its existing budget.

“I just feel like everybody has felt the pinch of the rising inflation rates and we’re all having to look at every line item in our budget, and probably the city council should do the same,” Hiatt said.

Voters must return their ballots by noon on June 22. They can mail the ballot or drop it off at the Johnson County Elections Office (2101 E. Kansas City Road, Olathe), the Blue Valley Library (9000 W. 151st St., Overland Park), and the Central Resource Library (9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park).