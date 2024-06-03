Overland Park, KDOT want to remake busy suburban intersection friendlier to pedestrians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The intersection of College Boulevard and Metcalf Avenue has been one of Overland Park’s busiest intersections for decades. At least for vehicles.

A new partnership between Overland Park and the Kansas Department of Transportation aims to make the intersection a little more friendly for pedestrians.

The partnership seeks to leverage a $1.35 million federal Surface Transportation Block Grant that would fund the construction of several elements around the intersection:



Create a linear park on the south side of College Boulevard;

Create a multi-use path to connect College Boulevard to Summercrest Trail;

Connect 112th Street to 115th Street along Outlook Street;

Intersection improvements at College and Metcalf and 110th Street and Metcalf;

Improved pedestrian and bicycle connections at Lamar Avenue and 110th Street to the east.

Last month, the Overland Park City Council’s Public Works Committee approved the measure.

Pending passage Monday night by the city council, officials are hopeful to start the design process later this year and construction in 2026.

