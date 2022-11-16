Overland Park looks to improve traffic flow through new intersection study

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wait may get shorter for motorists stopped at the West 91st Street and Nieman Road intersection in Overland Park.

After 40 years, the city is studying whether traffic would flow smoother if there were stop signs at the intersection instead of the current stoplight.

A news release from the city states motorists wait for red lights to change when no traffic is coming from other directions at the four-way stop.

The study is set to begin just after Thanksgiving on Nov. 29.

One big change for drivers will be traffic lights at the intersection will be on flashing red.

The 90-day study will allow traffic engineers to decide whether it's better to remove the traffic signal, replace the traffic signal with stoplights or try something else, according to the release.

About 2,700 vehicles use Nieman Road at 91st Street each day, according to an August 2022 traffic study.

That's not enough to meet federal or city standards for a traffic signal at the intersection.

—