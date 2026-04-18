Overland Park man charged for stabbing incident on a boat off Hawaiian coast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Overland Park, Kansas, man has been charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred this week while on a trip to Hawaii.

On Friday, the Hawai'i Police Department announced the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney filed charges against Avery Nissen, of Overland Park, who was arrested Thursday.

Nissen is charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, per a press release from the police department.

The charges stem from an incident Thursday afternoon that happened off the Kona coast on a fishing vessel.

Officers were called to the Honokōhau Harbor to meet the returning vessel carrying Nissen and the 62-year-old victim.

Nissen reportedly attached the victim, who was the boat captain, with a knife while on a snorkel tour. Nissen was then restrained by other passengers.

The victim had a stab wound to the lower abdomen and cuts on his head and hands — he was transported to Kona Community Hospital for his injuries, according to a press release.

Nissen's bail is set at $1,570,000, and he is due for an initial appearance Monday in Kona District Court.

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