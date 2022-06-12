Overland Park man dies in crash on Quivira Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man died in a crash Sunday morning near Quivira Road and West 121st Street in Overland Park, Kansas.

The Overland Park Police Department responded to the crash at around 10:17 a.m. Sunday.

The department says a vehicle was attempting to turn north onto Quivira Road when it struck a vehicle traveling southbound. The southbound vehicle lost control and went off the roadway, striking the pedestrian.

Police say the man was doing lawn care at the time of the crash. He was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries and was later declared dead.

One driver involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to OPPD.

The Overland Park Traffic Safety Unit is conducting an investigation into the crash.

