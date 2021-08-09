Watch
Overland Park man killed in Lake of the Ozarks crash

Missouri Highway Patrol
Posted at 5:26 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 06:26:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park man was killed in a crash at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened near Sunrise Beach around 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators determined a Polaris ATV with three people on board was being driven too fast for the conditions, left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree.

One of the passengers, 51-year-old Neil A. Reams, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the ATV was seriously injured and the other passenger sustained minor injuries.

