Overland Park man seriously injured in Buchanan County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park, Kansas, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning in Buchanan County.

A 2006 international dump truck was stopped in the passing lane of Interstate 29 south, a few miles north of Dearborn, due to mowers near the interstate, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

An impact attenuator was attached to the truck with a flashing arrow to indicate that the passing lane was closed.

77-year-old Lauren Welch, of Overland Park, was driving a 2016 Mazda CX5 utility vehicle on I-29 southbound, and struck the impact attenuator on the dump truck.

The Mazda came to a rest facing southeast in both lanes of traffic.

Welch was taken to a hospital in St. Joseph in serious condition.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.