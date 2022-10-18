Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overland Park man seriously injured in Buchanan County crash

Police line and flashing lights
WXYZ
Police line and flashing lights
Posted at 5:46 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 06:46:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park, Kansas, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Monday morning in Buchanan County.

A 2006 international dump truck was stopped in the passing lane of Interstate 29 south, a few miles north of Dearborn, due to mowers near the interstate, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

An impact attenuator was attached to the truck with a flashing arrow to indicate that the passing lane was closed.

77-year-old Lauren Welch, of Overland Park, was driving a 2016 Mazda CX5 utility vehicle on I-29 southbound, and struck the impact attenuator on the dump truck.

The Mazda came to a rest facing southeast in both lanes of traffic.

Welch was taken to a hospital in St. Joseph in serious condition.

The driver of the dump truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock