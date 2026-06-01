Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog enters race for Kansas governor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog filed paperwork Monday to seek the Democratic nomination for Kansas governor.

He was joined by his running mate, Lt. Gov. candidate Dr. Jen B. McKenney, in Topeka.

Skoog was born and raised in Topeka.

He was first elected to the Overland Park City Council in 2005, and he has served as mayor since 2021.

Skoog's career has been in business development and management. As the local government development lead for the Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS), he leads a team of professionals who provide services in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

McKinney is a practicing family physician in her hometown of Fredonia, Kansas. She has owned and managed an independent practice alongside her father for 16 years.

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