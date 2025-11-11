Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Overland Park mixed-use development announces 2 restaurant offerings

Courtesy Block &amp; Company, Inc. Realtors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Developers Tuesday announced two new restaurants coming to a mixed-use project at 115th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park.

In September, Block & Company, Inc. Realtors announced the 9.64-acre mixed-use project, headlined by an AC Hotel by Marriott, for the southwest corner of the intersection.

On Tuesday, the company added two restaurant offerings to the project: The Capital Grille and Yard House.

The Capital Grille location will be the restaurant’s second in the Kansas City area, with the other operating on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Yard House location will be the restaurant’s third in the market, with existing restaurants in downtown KCMO’s P&L District and the Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kansas.

“This is an exciting project for Johnson County,” Bill Mass, CCIM, vice president of Block & Company, said in a September release announcing the A/C Hotel. “Block & Company is ecstatic to be a part of this opportunity and help bring this together."

Construction is underway, with completion set for late fall 2026.

