Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis to visit White House Monday with ‘Ted Lasso’ cast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis and his “Ted Lasso” castmates have been invited to speak with President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden about mental health.

As mental health is a core pillar of Biden’s Unity Agenda, the president hopes to shed light on “addressing your mental health to promote overall well-being,” according to a White House Press Office release.

"Ted Lasso" tells the story of an American football coach hired to lead a British soccer team.

The show's writers, such as Sudeikis, consciously include discussions about mental health and panic attacks within the world of men’s sports.

“With that specific stuff, like panic attacks and whatnot, it’s an attempt to explore whatever masculinity, or toxic masculinity, or machismo or whatever you want to call it," Sudeikis previously told KSHB 41 . "To house it inside a professional sports team and have a group of people, predominantly male, going through things that have been for generations pushed to the side, or pushed down or pushed away, you just want to bring those to light.

“All this stuff that we talked about on the show resonates and reverberates beyond just our writers' room and our actors, our producers’ imaginations, it’s prevalent in society. You just write what you see, write what you know and then write what you see."

Biden teased the meeting set for Monday on his social media over the weekend.

“Ted Lasso" is in its third season and can be found on Apple TV+.

