Overland Park neighbors stretch extension cords across streets to share power

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Storms on Friday left thousands without power across the Kansas City area, including people in one Overland Park neighborhood where neighbors decided to help each other out.

Yellow and orange extension cords in the road symbolize kindness extended from one neighbor to the next, after power was knocked out for many on this side of the block.

“Instantly were just like, 'Lets run a line,'” said Jennifer Blattman, who lives in neighborhood.

Friday’s storms rolled through this neighborhood, causing limbs and lines to come crashing down.

“Our tree fell into our neighbors roof, and then an oak tree, or half of an oak tree, fell into our neighbor's backyard,” Blattman said.

The tree that fell just behind Blattman's house knocked out power for her family and others on her side on 86th street, near Woodson and Hall.

“It was cool, it was nice, the weather cooled down... it was perfect, but then it started to heat up the next day,” Blattman said.

So, that’s when people like Carol Sweeney decided to lend more than a helping hand, after she got a text from her neighbor across the street asking if he could plug in.

“It wasn’t even a question for me, and I don’t think it was for anyone else on the block, it's just what you do,” Sweeney said. “Every house had an extension cord running from across the street.”

Blattman says Sweeney loaned her power, which helped her stay plugged into work.

“Helping me here, my neighbor has given me internet service," Blattman said. "I work from home and I was panicking trying to figure out what I was going to do, so it wasn’t so much about keeping cool and the power, but having the ability to work still was amazing."

Neighbor to neighbor, both the pair say this extension of kindness shows the light shining in this community even during dark days.

“They don’t ask they just do,” Sweeney said.

—