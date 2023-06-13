Overland Park officials said pilot program to allow raising chickens could become permanent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park city leaders approved a pilot program last year that allowed residents to have chickens on their property.

The number of live chickens you can have depends on the square footage of your property.

“If you’re somebody who wants to teach your children responsibility through it, or if you just want to cut down on your grocery bill a little bit, there’s the opportunity for it there. And what we really see is value in providing the way to do that in a safe and sanitary way," said Meg Ralph, Overland Park's communications and media relations manager.

Some families say the program's greatest effect on children is bringing them closer to nature.

Justin Mertes and his family raise chickens in their backyard.

“As a parent, the chickens provide an opportunity for education, for fun, as well as for responsibility," he said. "Forcing us outside of our comfort zone. As a parent that's the kind of environment that we're trying to cultivate for our kids. A desire for learning, and love for what God has given us and how we take care of those things."

Mertes and his wife wanted their young family to have an active part in the natural life cycle and teach them lessons on perseverance.

“There are some days where chicken care is a really fun family thing," Mertes said. "There’s other days where it’s rainy where chicken care is a burden and it is hard and it is not pleasant. And we like both those things," he said.

A generational connection to the natural life cycle and it's right in the middle of Overland Park.

"It's just been nothing but great for us," he said.

Overland Park has received just four complaints since the pilot program started.

The city plans on holding another meeting within the next few months, which could include making the program permanent.

