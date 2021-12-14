Overland Park Planning Commission delays vote on controversial apartment development

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Planning Commission voted Monday to delay a decision the Deer Creek Project after dozens of residents spoke out against the development.

EPC Real Estate is requesting the Planning Commission rezone an area near West 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue from a single-family residential district to a planned high-rise apartment district.

That would allow the developer to build three apartment buildings with 224 units.

For more than two hours Monday afternoon, nearby residents spoke against the proposal.

They cited increased traffic, flooding concerns, erosion on the banks of Tomahawk Creek and the sub-par condition of the Deer Creek Golf Course.

Project lead Austin Bradley told KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan, the project is designed to help homeowners, golfers and future apartment residents.

"This is the solution to fix the creek and keep the golf course open and keep everyone's homes on a golf course which is what they purchased," Bradley told Keegan.

The Planning Commission will revisit the development proposal at its Jan. 10 meeting.