Overland Park Planning Commission recommends approval of Deer Creek Apartments plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Planning Commission voted 6-4 on Monday evening to recommend approval of a revised plan to build apartments along Deer Creek Golf Course.

The recommendation now goes to Overland Park City Council for a final review and vote.

The updated plan splits one of the three apartment buildings in half, with open space between. There are also four fewer units in the updated plan.

The change is in response to the planning commissioners' feedback after initially reviewing the proposal in December.

The plan involves rezoning part of Deer Creek Golf Course to make way for the proposed apartment complex.

The proposed apartments have received a mixed response, with some saying the plan could save the golf course from erosion at Tomahawk Creek, while others cite concerns over traffic, pollution and more.