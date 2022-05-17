Overland Park police ask for public's help to find missing teen with special needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Overland Park man with autism is missing and police need the public's help to find him.

Kyden Ross Hiebert was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of West 87th Street in Overland Park, police said.

Hiebert was on foot when last scene. Police said he wore a lime green shirt and green shorts with red lettering. Hiebert has red hair and a red mustache.

He can become confused and agitated when contacted, police said.

Anyone with information about Kyden Ross Heibert should call 911.

