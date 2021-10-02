Watch
Overland Park Police ask for the public's help to find a missing man

Overland Park Police Department
Posted at 7:38 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 20:58:07-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police need the public's help to find a man who's been missing since Sept. 29.

Adam Scott, 35, was last seen leaving a hair salon where he works near West 95th Street and Antioch Road.

Scott is 6'1" tall and weighs about 195 pounds, according to Overland Park police.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Scott drives a black 2015 Honda Accord with Kansas license tag 676 FKD.

He suffers from a medical condition and needs his medication.

Anyone with information about Adam Scott should call 911.

