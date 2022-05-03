Overland Park Police Department searching for missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

64-year-old female Barbara Spearman was last contacted Monday night when she left her residence in Overland Park to pick up dinner.

She was last known to be driving a bright red 2008 Toyota Camry with a Kansas tag 084NBG.

The license plate of her vehicle has an “OU Sooners” border around it.

Spearman was last known to be wearing a dark blue t-shirt and purple sweat pants with white athletic shoes.

OPPD said Spearman has medical conditions which require medication.

If you see her, please contact your local police department or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300