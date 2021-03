KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department found two children walking near 95th and Ballentine streets on Sunday around 1 p.m.

The department requested the public's help in find the their parents.

Roughly three hours later, the department located the parents and reunited the family.

Editor's note: Because the two girls are no longer the subjects of an active search, 41 Action News is no longer using their images.