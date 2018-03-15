Overland Park police investigate arson incident

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Near the corner of 127th Pl. and Benson, one family has had an unwelcome addition to their home.

"I can't say I expected it," Benjamin Holloway said.

On Tuesday, March 13, Holloway said police knocked on his door, explaining to him that someone lit part of his lawn on fire.

"It wasn't until the next morning until I saw how gross it is," Holloway said.

With the drought Kansas is in, Holloway said the incident could've been a lot worse.

"The fire marshal came and said with the dry air and it happening late at night, and I could've woke up and my house on fire," Holloway said.

As police investigate, Holloway is just trying to figure out why.

"More confusion than anything else; I'm not actively angry," Holloway.

Soon they'll have to repatch their yard.

"I think we're going to get some sod and cover it up," Holloway. "If it happens again, I'll be scared. But for the time being, I'm just hoping it's an isolated event."

If you have any information on this incident, call the Overland Park police.