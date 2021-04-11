Overland Park Police looking for dog that bit jogger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police department is asking for the public's help identifying a dog that bit a jogger Saturday night.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. a jogger was bit near 131st and Antioch Road.

The jogger did not initially realize he was injured.

The animal owner and jogger went their separate ways and no information about the dog was obtained.

The medium sized, white dog, was wearing a black harness with white lettering displaying "service."

Anyone with any information about the dog is encouraged to contact police at (913) 895-6300.