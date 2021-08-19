Overland Park police make BVNW student's first day back to school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks to two Overland Park police officers, Cecilia Niemann was able to make it to her first day back to school.

After a non-injury crash that totaled Debbie Niemann's car, Cecilia's mother wasn't sure how her daughter was going to make it.

Cecilia is wheelchair dependent, so an Uber or even a friend nearby wouldn't have sufficed.

The officers thought quickly and decided to call the Student Resource Officer at Blue Valley Northwest.

With the help of the SRO, an accessible school bus picked Cecilia up "literally in the middle of Switzer," according to Debbie.

Since Cecilia hadn't been back in-person since March 2020, this was a big deal.

"She got to have her first day of school back with her friends, which for her was really important, for me it was really important," Debbie said. "I think most of us parents have been waiting for our kids to go back to school, so I was just really appreciative."

Debbie told OPPD Public Information Officer John Lacy that the officers "didn't stop there."

"They followed us to the school and then gave me a ride over to where I was renting an accessible vehicle," Debbie wrote. "Thank you to them and to OPPD for all you do!"

Debbie also thanked the officers for being an example to her daughter by offering a helping hand with a smile.