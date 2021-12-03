Overland Park police need the public's help to find a missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 84-year-old man.

George David Burton was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Thursday near his residence in the 11000 block of West 133rd Terrace, according to a police department news release.

Burton goes by Dave.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Burton is bald on the top of his head with short gray hair on the sides of his head.

Police said he does not have a cell phone or his medications.

Burton was driving his 2019 gray Nissan Sentra with Kansas license tag 979 LUF.

Anyone with information about George David Burton should call 911.

