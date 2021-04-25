Overland Park police locate missing, endangered man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 5:34 p.m. | Brandon Stafford has been located.

EARLIER | Overland Park police are asking for the public’s help to locate an endangered man.

Brandon Stafford, 35, was last seen on foot near the 7100 block of West 143rd Street after leaving a hotel.

Stafford is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs roughly 177 pounds and has short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing an Oklahoma University beanie, maroon Oklahoma University shirt and black and grey athletic shorts with compression leggings. He also had on black and white slide shoes.

He last had contact with his family around 11 a.m. Sunday near the 71000 block of West 135th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.