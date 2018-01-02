OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park Police are reminding drivers that a cold car is better than no car.

With below freezing temperatures sweeping the Kansas City metro area, it's tempting to want to warm your car up.

"People are going to work or they're going to go work out and they want to get in a warm car. I understand that, but at the same time, you can't leave your vehicle unattended," said Officer John Lacy, Overland Park Police.

However, it's illegal to do so in the city limits of Overland Park and could leave you with a pricey ticket. Officer Lacy said it's also giving thieves the perfect opportunity to steal your vehicle, in just a matter of seconds.

"I mean, for them just to open up your car door, sit down, put it in reverse and leave the parking lot, that quick," said Lacy.

Only two days into the New Year, Overland Park Police said four cars have been reported stolen. Two of those have been recovered.

Police are searching for a 2002 silver Lexus Sport, stolen from the 7800 block of Foster Street. Kansas license plate: 931CGL.

Police are also searching for a 1997 green Dodge Ram pickup truck, stolen from the 7700 block of 83rd Street. Maryland license plate: 950968T. A suspect in that theft is pictured above.

In the last five years, Overland Park Police have seen over 1,500 reports of stolen cars. In 2017, 339 were reported. Police said it's not an easy crime to solve.

"It's very difficult you know, sometimes we'll find them out across the metro area, some of them are parted out, some of them are wrecked and some are used in the commission of a crime," said Lacy.