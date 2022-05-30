Overland Park pools open for summer on Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park outdoor pools opened for the summer season on Sunday.

Residents were quick to take advantage of the warm, sunny weather.

“We're having so much fun because the pool is open, and we haven't been to the pool in a long time,” said pool-goer Kandice Fitzpatricks.

Overland Park Communications Manager Meg Ralph says the city feels “very fortunate” to have three outdoor pools open this summer .

“Our staff worked hard to make sure that we could safely open our outdoor pools, and so we're pleased to be able to do that today,” Ralph said.

Earlier this spring, Ralph says it was likely only two pools would open. But with increased marketing and increasing pay by $3 per hour, the city was able to recruit more than 200 lifeguards to ensure Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, Young’s Pool and Stonegate Pool could open.

Over the winter, Young’s Pool received a renovation. It now has slides, a lap pool, a leisure pool and a kid’s area.

“It's fun being back around people and not being enclosed in houses,” said Dominik Fitzpatricks, Kandice’s sibling who came along on opening day.

Besides providing a fun activity for residents of the city, Ralph says opening pools is necessary to teach aquatic safety.

“So when you don't have enough lifeguards, you can't open pools. When you can't open pools, people can't swim,” Ralph said. “And so it's this cycle that basically makes it so that we don't know how to swim, kids can't swim safely.”