Overland Park residents concerned about apartment complex proposal at former Metcalf South Shopping Center

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Homeowners near 97th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park are concerned that their backyard views could soon become apartment complexes. The Overland Park City Council will vote on a proposal for a new 303-unit apartment complex at a city council meeting Monday night.

Some neighbors said their concerns with this development include privacy, traffic, noise, and increased home values.

“People need to wake up, okay?” Donna Mountain said.

Mountain is a 59-year resident of the area. She and many of her neighbors won't back this development.

“Just a massive building, lack of privacy, traffic noise,” she said. “Most of the neighborhood did not even know about this until fortunately, somebody started walking the neighborhood, knocking on doors.”

Neighbors said the council didn’t have enough votes to approve rezoning for the project at the last city council meeting. Homeowner Matthew Christensen said they filed a protest petition because they are frustrated with the city’s vision of development.

“Apartment complexes do the opposite,” he said. “They bring competition for the current amenities already in place.”

The former Metcalf South Shopping Center now holds an empty parking lot, next to some senior living homes, a QuikTrip, and a few scattered chain restaurants and businesses.

“We have lived through 59 years worth of change and development,” Mountain said.

But what neighbors like Jonathan Regehr want is beyond this.

“They won the best places to live award and the two things that they focused on in the award were picturesque neighborhoods and green space. So, both of those are going to be majorly impacted by this development,” he said.

Neighbors said they want a better Overland Park for generations to come, too.

“Their livelihood is now in their homes and their homes are going to be the asset that carries them forward, as they could no longer continue to live here. And all of that's at risk,” Mountain said.

Monday night's City Council meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.