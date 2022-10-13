Overland Park school crossing guards are closer to getting pay raise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Public Safety Committee voted 6-0 Wednesday night to approve raises for school crossing guards.

Guards who work for All City Management Services, the company contracted by the city to provide the crossing guards, will earn $25.01 per hour.

That's an 11% increase, one the police department says it can afford.

All City contacted the police department in May 2022 and asked for an increase in pay and promised better crossing coverage, according to a city document.

The company made good on its promise.

All City guards missed 78 shifts in May 2022, but missed only 26 shifts the first month of the 2022-23 school year, the document states.

The police department and the company are working to attract more candidates.

Guards work between one and three hours per day, according to a police department representative at Wednesday's meeting.

The Overland Park City Council could give final approval to the raises at its Monday, Oct. 17.

