Overland Park theatre to host fundraiser for chef Shaun Brady

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Less than a year after the death of Brookside chef Shaun Brady, the community is coming together to support his family through a special film screening at a local theater.

Glenwood Arts Theatre is queuing up a film that hasn't been seen on the big screen in 15 years to benefit the Brady family.

"And now we have found a new market for it. The market is, let's do something for the community," Filmmaker Ben Mead said.

Mead helped create "Alive and Live in Ireland," a documentary that follows Kansas City-based band The Elders through their tour of Ireland.

The Elders

Profits from the one-time showing Saturday, Aug. 16, will go directly to the Brady family.

"What we decided to do was do something for them they didn't have to work at and I'm proud to do it," Mead said.

After Brady was shot and killed outside of his restaurant, Brady and Fox, the Kansas City Irish community surrounded his family and continues to do so.

"It's a way that we can open our doors for a great benefit and that family needs it right now," Glenwood Arts owner Brian Mossman said.

Mossman says they are always looking for ways to give back to their community.

"I think people open their hearts up and hopefully their pocketbooks a little bit because they need help, and it's just one way we can do it. I think people are very generous in Kansas City," Mossman said.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors are expected to open at 6:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets online in advance for $12 or on the day of the event for $15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

