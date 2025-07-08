Overland Park to buy and renovate building for new City Hall

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

The Overland Park City Council approved the purchase of 6201 College Boulevard, in the "OP Central" district, Monday night.

The city plans to turn the building into a new city hall that the city says will enhance customer service, improve accessibility and provide more modern workspaces and meeting areas for city business.

"This is an important project that will bring the center of city business to the center of our city," said Mayor Curt Skoog. "This investment will streamline operations, make it easier for residents to participate in city business and provide more modern workspaces for our public servants."

The city plans a phased addition and renovation project, with the goal of fully moving into the building in 2034.

Right now, there are businesses leasing office space in the building. The city of Overland Park says it will honor those agreements and existing tenants will be able to remain in their spaces for the terms of their leases.

Copaken Brooks will continue to manage the property during the lease roll-off time.

The city has been considering the possibliity of a new City Hall building for several years.

"This is an important next step for our community and our organization," said City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. "Forward OP, Overland Park's community vision adopted in 2018, including a recommendation for a new city hall building, and we are following through with that plan in order to provide the level of service Overland Park residents expect."

The current City Hall site includes two buildings at 8500 Antioch and 8500 Santa Fe Drive.

The city says it lacks sufficient work and meeting space and has recurring maintenance and mechanical issues.

The city analyzed several site options, including new construction and remodeling existing buildings, but the city says the site at 6201 College Blvd. provided the best location, project cost, square footage and building design.

The city bought the building for $22.5 million.

Preliminary estimates for renovations of 6201 College Blvd. include an additional $86.5 million, bringing the total estimated cost to $109 million.

The city will fund the purchase of the building with cash from the reserve fund.

The building improvements and renovations will be paid for through a series of capital improvements.

The project will not involve a property or sales tax increase.

Design and development of the new space will begin in 2026, with feedback from the community.

Construction is expected to begin in 2029.

City staff will continue to work at the current City Hall campus during the transition period.

