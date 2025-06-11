Overland Park to launch Portfolio Homes program to address housing shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New consumer price index numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show inflation is holding steady, despite the back and forth over tariffs this past month. But housing costs continue to climb, with prices up 3.9% compared to last year.

In Johnson County, Kansas, where the average home price is about $500,000, the city of Overland Park is exploring an innovative solution to address housing supply issues.

The city plans to roll out what it's calling Portfolio Homes later this summer. The program aims to increase the housing supply by simplifying the permitting process. The program will offer homeowners and builders 25 pre-approved designs to choose from.

"I think it's cool. I mean, if people are interested in it and they have a home that's kind of already ready," said Bri Burns, who visited Overland Park Wednesday afternoon.

Leslie Karr, Overland Park Director of Planning and Development Services, said they've been working on this program since 2019. The city’s three-year contract with a consultant, totalling $84,000, allows them to pass along the designs for free.

Homeowners and builders will still need to work out the finer details to get permit approval.

"Part of the issue with the cost of housing is that there is not enough of it, so there is a lot of demand,” said Karr. “So by increasing supply the goal is to help with some of the housing needs in the community."

The most recent numbers from the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors show supply is down 9.5% in Johnson County.

The Portfolio Homes designs focus on single-family homes and duplexes, which are lacking in the area.

