Overland Park to open 3 of its outdoor pools Sunday; Bluejacket Pool closed for repairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park will open three of its outdoor pools Sunday, but Bluejacket Pool will remain closed while a large leak is fixed.

The three pools are Stonegate Pool, Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center and Young's Pool. Daily admission is $8

The pools will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m.

A large leak was found at Bluejacket Pool as city staff members worked to get the pool ready for the season, according to a news release from the city.

The pool is leaking large amounts of water and staff members are working to find and repair the source of the leak.

An update on the pool's status is expected the week of June 5, according to the news release.

The last day of operation for Bluejacket, Stonegate and Young's pools will be Aug 8.

Tomhawk Ridge will stay open through Sept. 4, according to the news release.

