Overland Park USDA employee readies for government shutdown

OVERLAND PARK, Kans. — With 38,000 government employees, the federal government is Kansas City's largest employer.

Darryl Hinden, the president of the National Federation of Federal Employees Local 858, warns of serious impacts not only for employees, but for the region’s economy.

All are on Congress with just two nights until the shutdown deadline hits.

“They aren’t even close to making a deal,” Hinden said.

Hinden is watching from Overland Park, waiting for another expected government shutdown.

He says he’s used to these talks of a possible shutdown now.

“This happens once or twice a year nowadays,” he said.

For the last ten years, Hinden’s been with the United States Department of Agriculture, helping farmers with crop insurance, and risk management.

“I love what I do talking day-to-day with farmers, industry experts,” he said.

The shutdown also mean no paychecks.

“The last shutdown of 35 days was pretty rough," he said. "After you miss a paycheck or two, the bank account starts dwindling."

This time, Hinden has a young child to care for.

“It doesn’t feel great," he said. "My wife works part-time, we have an 18-month-old daughter. I’m the main source of income."

He now includes the possibility of a shutdown in his budget.

“Things you think may be little, like going out to eat or going shopping,” he said. “It affects us, but it also affects the economy of the region. They have to pay their bills, too.”

Hinden hopes if the shutdown happens, it doesn't drag on.

“It’s hard to say how the long shutdown will last,” he said. “If it lasts for 3-4 days, it’s not that concerning. "But if it drags on it really could impact myself and the other workers and the region.”

