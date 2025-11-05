Overland Park voters reward incumbent Mayor Curt Skoog with second term

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

Curt Skoog, the current Mayor of Overland Park, faced a challenge Tuesday from Faris Farassati, a former Overland Park City Council member who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2021.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, voters in Overland Park rewarded Skoog with a second term, defeating Farassati 26,377 to 10,899 votes.

Skoog was elected to the Overland Park City Council in 2005, and was reelected in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

He successfully ran for mayor in 2021.

Skoog's campaign literature stated his focus "is the implementation of policies and the approval of projects that support strong neighborhoods, which are the bedrock of Overland Park."

Among the highlights, according to his campaign, were the passage of Vision Metcalf, 95th and Antioch redevelopment, and the resurgence of downtown Overland Park.

He also pointed to $570 million in private investment in the city during his term, a new Farmers Market and downtown redevelopment and expanded downtown parking.

Farassati wanted to stop what he calls incentivizing congested and unfitting apartments.

He also opposed building a new Royals stadium at the Aspiria campus.

His campaign literature stated "people want safety, peace and quiet for their families.

"Keep the stadium out of Aspiria campus," his campaign website urged.

Farassati also served on the Overland Park City Council