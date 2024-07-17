Overland Park wants your help to update its brand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since 2007, Overland Park has branded itself as “Above and Beyond. By Design.”

During a recent “Forward OP community visioning process,” the city said it heard feedback from residents wanting an emphasis on the community’s identity and to further develop individual neighborhoods.

Overland Park’s nearly 200,000 residents make it the second largest city in Kansas behind only Wichita. It’s also the second-largest municipality in the Kansas City metropolitan area, behind only Kansas City, Missouri.

To continue gathering feedback, the city has created a community survey to gather thoughts from residents. The survey, which is available online, is active through Thursday, Aug. 15.

“With a new community-driven vision, Overland Park is ready to refresh how we concisely communicate who we are and who we want to be,” Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog said last week in a news release. “Join us by sharing your passion for our city.”

—