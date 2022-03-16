Overland Park woman plans garage, bake sale to support Ukraine

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's message to Congress Wednesday morning hits especially close to home for those in the Kansas City area with loved ones in Ukraine.

It was only a matter of years ago that Oksana Kovalenko left Ukraine and moved to Overland Park.

Her entire family, including her parents, are still in the country. She said every day since the invasion has been incredibly difficult.

"I'm always reminding myself it's weeks and days, it feels like years," Kovalenko said.

She said seeing the images of the aftermath of bombings is heartbreaking.

"I lived there, I walked those streets, I know the places, it's just heartbreaking," Kovalenko said. "Like how long is it going to take to rebuild all of that?"

She talks to her family as much as she can and uses a social media page that lets her know the second sirens go off in her hometown.

"I don't hear the siren, but I can see that they need to run to the bomb shelter," Kovalenko said.

She hopes the U.S. will answer Zelensky's request to send planes to help the country defend itself.

The president is also asking the U.S. to help enforce a no-fly zone to protect civilians.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley spoke with KSHB 41 News about his thoughts on the proposal.

"My view is the best way to get to a no-fly zone is to give them the planes, the Ukrainians the planes, so that they can get up in the air and establish their own no-fly zone, give them the planes and the anti-aircraft weaponry," Hawley said.

While there are many things outside of her control, Kovalenko is doing what she can to help those in her home country.

She will host a garage and bake sale with other Ukrainian and Russian friends on Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside her home at 15717 Linden Street in Overland Park, Kansas.

Money raised will be sent to support civilians in the occupied cities and Ukrainian territorial defense forces who are in a desperate need for bulletproof vests and other equipment.

She said it warms her heart to see so many unity and support come out of Kansas City already.