Overnight power outages affect hundreds of Evergy customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several hundred Evergy customers found themselves without power overnight.

At 4:30 a.m. Evergy reported 9 outages across the metro affected about 644 customers.

One outage that began just after 2:00 a.m. affected 414 customers in an area from 11th-18th street and Cleveland Avenue on the west to Van Brunt on the east side.

Evergy crews were working to tackle the outages, and by 6:30a.m., there were eight outages reported affecting 272 customers total.

The exact cause of the outages are under investigation, but several lightning strikes occurred as intermittent thunderstorms popped up across the metro.

Temperatures are expected to reach about 90 degrees today, with a possible heat wave expected toward the latter part of the workweek.