Overnight storms in the Kansas City-area cause flights to be delayed, canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update, 6:23 a.m. | Joe McBride, the communication manager KCI, recommends people be aware of storm conditions when preparing for a flight.

According to McBride, depending on the size of the storm, flights may go into a holding pattern. It can be difficult to go around or above storms and lightning is usually a concern.

McBride also recommends checking the KCI website or specific airline website for the latest information.

Earlier | Overnight storms in the Kansas City area caused some flights at the Kansas City International Airport to be delayed or canceled.

As of 5:41 a.m. there were 16 flights delayed and one canceled, for both arriving and departing flights, according to KCI's website .

At Indian Creek Greenway Park, storm water could be seen rushing through the creek.