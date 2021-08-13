Overnight storms in the Kansas City-area cause flights to be delayed, canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update, 6:23 a.m. | Joe McBride, the communication manager KCI, recommends people be aware of storm conditions when preparing for a flight.
According to McBride, depending on the size of the storm, flights may go into a holding pattern. It can be difficult to go around or above storms and lightning is usually a concern.
McBride also recommends checking the KCI website or specific airline website for the latest information.
Earlier | Overnight storms in the Kansas City area caused some flights at the Kansas City International Airport to be delayed or canceled.
As of 5:41 a.m. there were 16 flights delayed and one canceled, for both arriving and departing flights, according to KCI's website.
At Indian Creek Greenway Park, storm water could be seen rushing through the creek.
.@KCParksBoard Stormwater rushing past Indian Creek Greenway Park @JeffPennerKSHB pic.twitter.com/CVZwVOAyoD— TJH (@THellhake) August 13, 2021