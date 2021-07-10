Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overnight storms knock out power to thousands

items.[0].image.alt
David J. Phillip/AP
Power lines are shown Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. More than 4 million people in Texas still had no power a full day after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Winter Weather Texas Power Failures eletrical grid
Posted at 4:53 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 05:53:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early morning storms knocked out power to thousands across the metro.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., Evergy reported 955 outages affecting 49,530 customers.

BPU reported nine outages affecting 106.

Independence Power and Light reported 15 outages knocking out power to 543 customers.

KSHB Meteorologist Jeff Penner says the quick moving storm carried 20-40 mile per hour winds, with some gusts nearing 50 miles per hour.

But the first wave of rain brought only about 41 hundredths of an inch of precipitation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!