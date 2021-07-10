Overnight storms knock out power to thousands

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early morning storms knocked out power to thousands across the metro.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., Evergy reported 955 outages affecting 49,530 customers.

BPU reported nine outages affecting 106.

Independence Power and Light reported 15 outages knocking out power to 543 customers.

KSHB Meteorologist Jeff Penner says the quick moving storm carried 20-40 mile per hour winds, with some gusts nearing 50 miles per hour.

But the first wave of rain brought only about 41 hundredths of an inch of precipitation.

